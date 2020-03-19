Kathleen Mathilda Schleif

Kathleen M. Schleif, age 69 of Monticello, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on March 18, 2020. Kathleen was born in Monticello on June 2, 1950 to Leo and Helen (McCarvel) Holker. On October 2, 1971 she was united in marriage to Larry Schleif and they had three sons. She is survived by her loving husband; sons Michael (Ruth) Myers-Schleif of Sauk Rapids, Bryan Schleif of Monticello, David (Britney) Schleif of Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren Christopher, Andrew, Matthew, Kylie, Jackson, Emery. Kathy grew up on a farm in rural Monticello with her parents and three siblings. As a teenager, she enjoyed music, dancing, and attending concerts. After high school, she met her husband Larry and they loved to dance. Kathy worked 28 years as a housekeeper at the Monticello Hospital. She was a lifelong member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello. She always believed in serving others, especially at the annual free store at the church. One of Kathy’s pastimes was playing cards with her family and friends, especially Chicago Rummy and 500. She loved Christmas and always came up with fun and unique games to make the holiday special for her family. Private Family Services. Interment St. Henry Catholic Cemetery. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com 763-295-2918
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.