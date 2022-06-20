Karen Wickline, age 81, of Monticello, went home to Jesus on June 16, 2022. She passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Assisted Living in Big Lake, MN, from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. She passed 17 years to the day after her husband Chuck.
Karen graduated from Rake, Iowa, High School in 1958. She married Chuck in 1964, and they settled in Monticello in 1972. Karen worked for 27 years as a paraprofessional for Monticello Schools until her retirement in 2001.
Karen and Chuck loved touring on their Honda Gold Wing and traveled to each of the 48 lower states. She enjoyed sharing a good meal with family and friends, especially when it was cooked by someone else. Her four grandchildren meant the world to her, and their hugs brought joy to her heart unlike anything else.
In her later years, she overcame Ovarian cancer and battled Parkinson's with dignity and grace.
Karen is survived by her children, Kim (Chaun DeMars) Wickline and Jeff (Danielle) Wickline; grandchildren, Riley, Charlie, Coy and Rogan; brothers, Dale (Jeanette) Matheson, Bennett Matheson and Randy (Beth) Matheson; sister, Maydele Matheson; long-time friend, Sharon Lubrant; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 40+ years, Charles "Chuck"; her parents, Edgar and Gudrun Matheson; brother, Everett Matheson.
Funeral service at 11:00AM on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave NE, Monticello, with visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Interment Pine Ridge Cemetery in Emily, MN, next to her beloved husband.
