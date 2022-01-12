Karen Marie Wanner, 58, of Monticello, passed away with family at her side on Monday, January 10, 2022, at her father's home in Brainerd.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.
Karen was born September 21, 1963, in Little Falls, the daughter of Larry and Valerie (Tougas) Smude. From a young age, Karen had an independent spirit and a love of animals. She received her Associates in Accounting Degree from St. Cloud Technical College and put her skills to use assisting her husband's business, Northwest Metro Stucco. And although she did enjoy her work, her passion for animals was always foremost in her heart and inspired her to earn a diploma in dog training. Karen was a talented artist who painted with acrylics and a true green thumb who grew gorgeous clematis. Karen especially enjoyed her adventures with Robin, most recently to the Grand Tetons.
Karen will be missed by her daughter, Holly (Brandon) Greenside; father, Larry (Barb) Smude; mother, Valerie Smude; husband, Scott Wanner; stepdaughter, Brittney Wanner; grandchildren, Logan, Makenna, Dylan, Layla, Dante, and Isabella; siblings, Mandy (Al) Rademacher, Ginny (Dave) Hays, Brian Smude, Bela (Tina) Smude, Brenda (J.R.) Esparza; and Deanna Adams; and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Helen and Steve Tougas and Vincent and Agnes Smude.
