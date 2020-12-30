Justine Berthiaume, 54, of rural Heimdal, ND passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home. Visitation will from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey, ND. Funeral mass will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Harvey with burial Wednesday, January 6 at 1 p.m. in the St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery, Foley, MN. Justine Agnes Berthiaume was born on May 8, 1966 in Princeton, MN. She was the youngest child born to Shirley (Lind) and Howard Berthiaume. She grew up in Becker, MN and graduated from high school in 1984. Justine studied accounting at the Anoka Ramsey Community College in Anoka. She worked numerous jobs in Minnesota including at the dietary department at the Monticello Big Lake Community Nursing Home, Decorative Services and DPMS and the Kid’s Club in Becker. Justine moved to rural Heimdal in 2002 where she and her fiance Tim Johnson lived on a farm. She was the bookkeeper for Dakota Country Seed Company, owned and operated by Justine and Tim. Over the years she worked at the FSA office in Fessenden, Prairie Towers in Harvey, Noridian in Leeds, and Benson County Social Services in Minnewaukan. Her interests were in her family especially the nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and the great-great niece and the great-great nephew. She enjoyed NASCAR, snowmobiling, watching movies, attending concerts and basketball and volleyball games, hand painting figurines, gardening, and canning. Justine cherished her time spent with her and Tim’s five golden retrievers and others that came before. Justine is survived by fiance, Tim (TJ) Johnson, of Heimdal; brothers, Joseph (LuAnn) Berthiaume of Becker, MN, Jerome (Sheila) Berthiaume of Big Lake, MN, Julian (Debbie) Berthiaume of Becker, Jeffery (Sally) Berthiaume of Becker, Sisters, Janice Culp of Heimdal, ND, Jennifer (Rick) Baumgartner of Becker, MN; sister-in-law, Pat Berthiaume of Zimmerman, MN and brother-in-law Eugene Lambert of Becker; numerous nieces and nephews. Justine was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John and James; sister, Judith “Judie” Lambert; niece, Amanda (Berthiaume) Klatt and brother-in-law, Gerald Culp. The funeral will be live streamed with a link posted in her obituary at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com
