Jim Diersen passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on December 6, 2020. He was a man of optimism, integrity, and humor, and while our hearts are broken, we find comfort knowing he went home to the Lord. Jim was born in Lytton, Iowa June 2, 1937 to Ernest and Eliese Diersen. Later, the family moved to Gaylord, MN, where he graduated high school. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Army Security Agency stationed in Japan, rising to the rank of SP5. Upon discharge, Jim moved to San Francisco, CA, where he met and married his beautiful bride Sally. Together they raised three children. Jim spent his career as a Systems Analyst. In his free time, he and Sally loved to travel and explore new areas. He enjoyed driving across the United States, going on cruises, spending time with his family, and taking Sunday drives. Jim loved to decorate for Christmas, he was a train buff, a Star Trek fan, and a shrewd card player, loving Schafkopf, Hearts, and Bridge. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sally and his three children: daughter Sandy Basso (Steve), sons Scott and Steven (Jen); grandchildren, Brian (Jamie) Basso and Kyle (Ashley) Basso, Lily, Andrew, and Matthew Guertin; and great-grandchildren Shelby and Cadence Basso; two brothers Armin (Emily) and Leon Diersen; along with many more extended family members. We will miss his gentle way, his sense of humor, his wealth of knowledge and his ability to keep us laughing even in rough times. Rest in peace.
