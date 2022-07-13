Julie Murphy of Big Lake passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by family, Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 56.
Julie was born June 20, 1966 in Minneapolis to Milton and Gloria (Spohnholtz) Anderson. After graduating high school, she went to cosmetology school and became a hairstylist. Later in life, she became a bookkeeper and payroll specialist. She married Paul Murphy on April 22, 1995 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Crystal. Together they created a beautiful life with their two children in Big Lake, Minnesota.
Julie was a beautiful soul. She was a genuine friend and had a love for life. Julie's smile was welcoming and her laugh was infectious. She enjoyed doing anything alongside her family and friends. Julie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, auntie, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; children, Samantha (Keaton Huberty) Murphy of St. Paul, Trevor (Brooke Schwieters) Murphy of Duluth; brothers and sister, Jeff Anderson of Albertville, Jennifer (Tony) Bolduc of Dayton, Jon (Tanya) Anderson of St. Michael, Jason (Jill) Anderson of East Bethel, Jeren (Lisa) Anderson of Columbia Heights; mother-in-law, Carolyn Murphy of New Hope; many in-laws, nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law James Murphy.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am on Friday, July 22 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake. Fr. Mike Kellogg will officiate. Visitation will be 1.5 hours prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.