The life of Julie Ann (Lyrenmann) Schleif, formerly of Monticello, will be celebrated later this summer following her death in New York at age 80. She died Feb. 28, 2021, at the Northeast Center for Rehabilitation and Brain Injury in Lake Katrine, NY, two years after a tragic residential fall. Born Aug. 25, 1940, in Monticello to John “Buzz” and Jean (Doherty) Lyrenmann, Julie attended grade school in Enfield and graduated from Monticello High School in 1958; she was both Homecoming queen and Miss Monticello. She earned her registered nursing degree from Ancker Hospital school of nursing in 1961. Julie and her high school sweetheart, Ronald P. “Ronnie” Schleif, were married in Monticello on Feb. 24, 1962. After his military service, they resided in Monticello for the next two decades; her employment as an RN included the Monticello Clinic and hospitals in both Buffalo and Monticello. While living in Upstate New York for much of the last 40 years, Julie discovered her working life passion as a public health nurse at Schenectady County. The Schleifs’ retirement home has been in Hurley, NY. Julie is remembered for her loving devotion to her family, the caregiving quality of her nursing career, and her teaching-level prowess as a quilter. She was an avid walker and committed to fitness, had occasionally golfed and was a competitive, skilled card player. Of Julie, a friend wrote: “Julie was flat out one of the nicest people I ever knew. She was caring, compassionate, funny, intelligent and great company to be around. She had a warm, soft exterior but you always knew there was a steely strength beneath.” In addition to her husband of 59 years, she is survived by her five children: Stephanie Schleif-Jordan (Michael), Woodstock, NY; Chris “Bixie” Schleif (Angela), Mt. Desert, ME; Jennifer Jordan, Allison Park, PA; Jared Schleif (Melissa), Snohomish, WA; Danielle Schleif (Tono), Barcelona, Spain; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are nine of her Lyrenmann siblings—Pat, Mary, Bill, Tom, Kathy, Larry, Nancy, Mike and Barbara. She was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest brother, Jack. Her life will be celebrated in August, tentatively in Monticello, near her 81st birthday. Family and friends can remember Julie by sharing stories and pictures at this online memorial: https://www.myfarewelling.com/memorial/julie-lyrenmann-schleif
