Judith "Judy" Louise Larson

Judy Larson, age 80, of Monticello, passed away peacefully March 20, 2023 with her family by her side.
Judy was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and best friend to many.
Born to Janette and Elmer Leerssen, she grew up in Monticello, graduated from Monticello High School, worked at Monti Theater as a teenager, after graduation pursued a vocational degree in bookkeeping, then worked at the hospital in Monticello. In 1963, she married Al Larson and they owned and operated the Coast to Coast store in Monticello for many years; later was turned into Larson's Ace Hardware.
Her hobbies included quilting, cross stitching, puzzles, hanging with grandkids and visiting at her daughter's campsite in the summers. She also enjoyed her trips to Florida to visit her son or go on a cruise with her daughter's family. Everyone who knew her loved her and she will be dearly missed.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother John.
She is survived by her children, son Todd Larson and daughter Missy (Chris) Buttrum; seven grandchildren, Hayes, Maya, Alex, Nate, Zoe, Ethan and Lexie; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Judy's name to American Heart Association (Heart.org). Per Judy's request, no services are planned at this time.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.