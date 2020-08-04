A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Joyce I. Hollenkamp, age 93 of St. Cloud will be 3 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Joyce passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ric Koehn will officiate. Private interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday. Joyce was born on April 23,1927 in Hasty, Minnesota to Harry and Ann (Wild) Swanberg. She married Martin J. Hollenkamp on July 1, 1950 in St. Cloud. Joyce was employed by Franklin Manufacturing as a payroll clerk for 18 years, she later worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse and as a court transcriptionist. After retirement Joyce was a Stearns County Jury attendant. She was a member of the St. Cloud Veterans of Foreign Wars Granite Post #428 Auxiliary and First United Methodist Church. Joyce was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, playing cards and crossword puzzles. She donated many of the hats she knitted to various organizations. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Patricia of Waite Park; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband on October 19, 1997; sisters and brothers, Dorothy Swanberg, Helen Poole, Marian Hanson, Eileen Nelson, Donald, Florence Golden, Gordon and Karen Petre. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
