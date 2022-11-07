Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silver Creek for Joyce A. Sonsteby, age 78 of Clearwater, who a passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ken Taktenhorst will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at the Hasty Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the Church.
Joyce was born on July 5, 1944 in Mayer, Minnesota to Walter and Marcella (Zabel) Koepsell. She married Hughitt Sonsteby on August 25, 1962 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silver Creek. Joyce worked for Bondhus Corporation in Monticello for many years.
She enjoyed bowling, fishing, the Minnesota Twins and playing cards. Joyce especially enjoyed the time spent with family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her husband; sons, Randy (Colleen) of South Haven and Jerry Sonsteby of Clearwater; grandchildren, Matt (Karleen Baker), Zac, Brandon (Kayla), Molly, Meghan, Erika; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim (Jeanne) Koepsell and Alice Klatt; and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Burneal Wiemer, Marianne Sonsteby.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.