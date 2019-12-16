Joseph John Fitzgerald, age 67, born June 10, 1952, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 at Lake Ridge Care Center of Buffalo, MN. Preceded in death by his father, James P. Fitzgerald. Survived by his mother, Margorie A. Fitzgerald (Dahl); daughter, Teresa J. Arens; siblings, Michael J. Fitzgerald, Elizabeth A. Carroll (Steve), Patricia J. Lindenfelser (Butch), Jamie M. Fitzgerald, Martin D. Fitzgerald (Debbie), Margaret M. McDonald (Parker), Edward S. Fitzgerald, Thomas R. Fitzgerald, Sara B. Hackenmueller (Edward). Also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. Joe graduated from Monticello High School in 1971 where he excelled in sports. He was a kind, easy going Average Joe. His life’s highlights were cross country trucking adventures and love of the wilderness, including family and friends excursions to the Boundary Waters. He attended Vermillion Community College in Ely, MN and Bemidji State University where he studied forestry. Joe chose to donate his body to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW in Monticello from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Joseph John Fitzgerald
