Jorden (Guddal) Hartwig - dedicated wife, daughter, sister, fur mama and friend of many - tragically passed away on October 15, 2022 at the age of 29 while making a fall visit in Ironwood, Michigan. She previously was struck by a vehicle while on her scooter on August 30, 2022; she sustained serious injuries and complications that ultimately caused her death.
Jorden was joyously born to Eric and Erlene Guddal in Buffalo, MN July 1, 1993. She graduated from Maple Lake High School and studied at SCTCC.
She enjoyed spending time with her colleagues each day and made her career as a Manager at Camping World in Monticello, MN.
In 2015, she met the love of her life Ryan Hartwig; as their love grew, they decided to become one and married September 14, 2019, in a beautiful garden wedding. They built a life in Buffalo, MN, owning a home and sharing it with their fur babies Koda, Jax, Milo, Otis, and Nigel. Jorden loved all animals.
She was passionate about everything she did: Creating mosaics, going to sporting events and traveling. She holds a special and unique memory for each of us and will always be remembered as a fun person with a playful heart, full of joy that loved and cared deeply for her family and friends.
Jorden is survived by her husband Ryan; parents Eric and Nancy Guddal; parents Erlene and Paul Seely; brother Brandon and Laura Guddal; sister Nicole Guddal; and best friend Brittany Callahan as well as extended siblings, family, friends, mentors, and coworkers. All who touched her life loved her dearly and contributed to the person she became.
The Celebration of life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church (1200 MN 25, Buffalo, MN 55313). Please join us October 28th during the hours of 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Prayer service at 11:30 A.M. Join us to share memories of Jorden and a luncheon will be provided in the Parish Hall.
In her memory, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a Go Fund Me page to help Ryan with the cost of extensive medical bills and expenses.
