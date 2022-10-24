Jorden (Guddal) Hartwig

Jorden (Guddal) Hartwig - dedicated wife, daughter, sister, fur mama and friend of many - tragically passed away on October 15, 2022 at the age of 29 while making a fall visit in Ironwood, Michigan. She previously was struck by a vehicle while on her scooter on August 30, 2022; she sustained serious injuries and complications that ultimately caused her death.

Jorden was joyously born to Eric and Erlene Guddal in Buffalo, MN July 1, 1993. She graduated from Maple Lake High School and studied at SCTCC.

