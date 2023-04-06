John Robert Pearson

John Robert Pearson, age 65, of Monticello passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

He was born on September 10, 1957 in Mankato the son of Stanley and Beverly (Rivers) Pearson. They moved to Souix Falls, South Dakota in 1960 and later to Monticello, Minnesota in 1968. John graduated from Monticello High School and two years attended Anoka Tech. He was married to Linda Christian on October 15, 1983 and separated in 2000. They were blessed with a son Jessub Jay Pearson on August 25, 1990

