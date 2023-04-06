John Robert Pearson, age 65, of Monticello passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
He was born on September 10, 1957 in Mankato the son of Stanley and Beverly (Rivers) Pearson. They moved to Souix Falls, South Dakota in 1960 and later to Monticello, Minnesota in 1968. John graduated from Monticello High School and two years attended Anoka Tech. He was married to Linda Christian on October 15, 1983 and separated in 2000. They were blessed with a son Jessub Jay Pearson on August 25, 1990
John was employed for many years as a Mechanical Design Engineer and even got to help design the machine that makes the Dodge Ram front grills. John was a member of The Monticello Lions Club for several years, including Riverfest Chairman and serving as Club President in 1999 - 2000.
He enjoyed watching his son ride and race his dirt bikes. He was his biggest fan and brought him racing every weekend. In more recent years John took advantage of retirement. He loved watching old western shows and any football game he could find on, he liked walks in the woods and long drives. John also still enjoyed joining Jessub at the track to watch him ride and he loved the time he was able to spend with his granddaughter.
Survived by a son: Jessub (Sherry) Pearson; a grandchild: Layla Pearson; siblings: Pat (Todd) Reed, Keith (Rita) Pearson, Bill (Lori) Pearson, Tim (Wendy) Pearson, Margie (John) Gurney, Mary (Jerry) Weaver and Karen (Tony) Brion; a sister-in-law: Jean Pearson; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and by a brother Dave Pearson.
A Memorial service for John Robert Pearson will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:30 p.m., at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 23rd starting at 1 p.m, at the funeral home. The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family.
