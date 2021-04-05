John “Jack” Noel Sager, 83, of Monticello, MN passed away on March 27, 2021.
He was born on February 20, 1938 in Davenport, IA. His family moved to Minnesota in 1950 and he graduated from Minneapolis Vocational High School in 1956.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Jack attended Bemidji State College to earn a Bachelor’s degree in industrial arts and economics. He met Marilyn at Bemidji State. They married on August 16, 1969 and raised their family in Monticello. He worked at Medtronic for 30 years before retiring in 2000.
Jack is preceded in death by parents John G. and Margaret (Noel) Sager; brother Jim; sister Eileen Lee; and daughter Molly.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Scully); daughter Jody Meinz (Ken); sons John and Jed (Becky); grandsons Jack and Finn Sager; brother Lee (Vivian) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jack will be remembered as a man of devout faith who loved fishing with his family, growing tomatoes and tinkering with anything electronic.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Friday, April 16 with a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, 12100 Sherburne Avenue, Becker, MN followed immediately by a funeral mass at 5 p.m. Burial at Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope, MN will be at noon on Saturday, April 17. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be donated to Mercy Ships, an organization operating hospital ships to provide lifesaving surgeries in developing nations.
