John "Jack" L Hanson

John (Jack) Hanson, 70, of Becker, MN, died August 12, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma in May of 2019. Jack was born November 16, 1949 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Gilmore and Hattie (Eissinger) Hanson. He attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Devils Lake, ND in 1968. Jack loved golfing, traveling in their RV, spending winters in AZ, attending his granddaughters’ horse shows, playing cards with family and friends, the Minnesota Vikings, classic country music, making and eating root beer floats with his family and, of course, Dairy Queen stops. Give Jack an open road and wind in his face and he was a happy man on his Harley with Barbara riding behind him. Many miles and trips were enjoyed over the years. Jack was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church, H.O.G. (Harley Owners’ Group) and the Iron Workers and Carpenters Union. Jack is survived by his wife Barbara and their three children John (Kathy), Angela and Chris (Sara), Goddaughter Natalie (John) Schmit, grandchildren Emma, Abby, Nicolas, Christopher (Kennedi), Drew (Josie), and Jack, great grandson Bentley, sister Linda (Bruce) Ray, brother Pat (Brenda) Hanson, mother-in-law Dolores Shelby, father-in-law Earl (Barbara) Domke, sisters-in-law Patti (Denis) Sipe, Mary (Greg) Davis, Pam (Bob) Hoel, Tracy (Mike) Davis brothers-in-law Ketzel (Debbie) Domke, Todd (Vicki) Domke and many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father Hattie and Gilmore Hanson and brother Richard Prozinski. A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 1001 East 7th Street, Monticello, MN with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Mask mandate and social distancing will be observed. Private family interment in Devils Lake, North Dakota. In lieu of Flowers or memorials the family wishes thoughts of kindness be directed to Heartland Hospice, 1257 Second Street North, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.