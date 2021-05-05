John Emil Dorf, 90, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021. John was born to Elizabeth and Emil Dorf Sr on October 21, 1930 in Monticello, MN. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1949, then proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years, stationed in England, Greenland, and Minnesota. After an honorable discharge, he began work at Nott Company until his retirement. John was a kind, caring man who enjoyed talking with everyone he met about family, sports, politics and enjoyed traveling. He willingly reached out to help others his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Vivian Miller, Emil (Mary) Dorf Jr, Don Dorf, Marlene (Curt) Ordorff. He is survived by his sister Betty Herman, brother in law Jay Miller, sister in law Gloria Dorf, good friend Tom McCarthy, and nieces and nephews John (Deb) Miller, Jim (Linda) Miller, Robin Dorf, Renee (Arron) Suess, Kim (Paul) Ruprecht, Deb (Joel) Schut, Pam Meyer, Tom (Jonell) Dorf, Jackie (Norm) Kashevaroff, Tracie (Jeremy) Bebeau, Troy Ordorff, Shane Herman. John was a member of the Shaddruck and LaBeau American Legion Post 303. A graveside celebration of John's life will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
