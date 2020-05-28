Joan Marie Koch, 61

Joan Marie Koch, age 61, formerly of Monticello and Maple Grove, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born in Monticello on July 27, 1958 the daughter of Vernon and Helen M. (Sullivan) Weidenbach. She was employed for many years as a Laboratory Technician at the Monticello-Big Lake Hospital. Joan loved her family! She enjoyed art, reading, flowers, baking, cooking and word puzzles. Survived by her loving children Robert (Sandra) Koch, Scott Koch (fiancé Rachel), Timothy Koch, James Koch and Jennifer Koch; grandchildren Tatum, Kaio, Jaxson, McKenzie, Weston and Kallie; siblings Mike Weidenbach, Julie (Jim) Lebahn, Lisa (Dave) Olson and Steve (Tammy) Weidenbach; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 Church of St. Albert in Albertville. Visitation at the church on Monday morning beginning at 9 a.m. Social Distancing and other safety requirements of the Church will be observed. SERVING THE FAMILY… The Peterson Chapel, St. Michael/Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.