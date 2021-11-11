Joan Catherine Doran (nee Schaffer), age 87 of Monticello, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2021 in the home where she raised her nine children. She was surrounded by her children as she passed.
She was a 1952 graduate of Monticello High School. After graduation, she would go on to meet and marry her husband, Donald Doran, of Buffalo in 1953. The following years would be filled with changing diapers, cooking family meals and other lifelong memories. While raising her nine children, Joan worked as a Nurse's aide at the Monticello hospital and was an active community member of St. Henry's Church.
She is survived by her children, Greg (Cindy) Doran, Brian (Denise) Doran, Dennis (Jane) Doran, James (Michelle) Doran, Mary (Heather) Doran, Sally (Jeff) Gardner, Lisa (Tony) LaPlant, Tricia (Larry) Haynes; her 30 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Bernadette) Schaffer, Mike (Ruth) Schaffer; sisters, Sally Ebner, Theresa Schaffer (Gary Kamp) and Barb (Jeff) Etter.
Preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Jeff Doran; mother, Lucille "Toad"; father, Edward and sister, Mary Meyers.
Funeral Mass 11AM on November 19, 2021 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 1001 E 7th St., Monticello, MN 55362. Visitation one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.petersongrimsmochapel.com.
