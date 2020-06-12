Jim Heger

Heger, Jim age 79 of Monticello, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at CentraCare Health Center in Monticello. He is survived by wife Shirley; sons Bryan (Sue) of Savage, Doug (Kala) of Prior Lake; grandchildren Matthew, Will, Sydney, Kate; brothers Joe, Dick, Nick. He was a lifetime employee of Honeywell, US Army Veteran, member of Monticello VFW and Legion. Jim loved golfing, bowling, hunting and fishing. Memorial Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1-3PM at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello. Interment will be at Big Lake Cemetery Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.