Jesse Alfred Mead, age 80, of Monticello, previously of Montrose, passed away at home on Feb. 17, 2020. Retired longtime OTR Trucker for Custom Transfer Inc. He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy; granddaughter, Jennifer; sister, Karen LaBant; parents, Charles and Angela. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 41 years, Donna; children, Jesse, Jr. (Teresa) Mead, Danny Mead, Roger (Barbie) Mead, Debra Uhl, Shannon Dawson, Charles (Kathy) Green, Becky (Tim) Rolland, Meri Jo Hall (Gerry Griffin), Shawn (April) Hall, Eric Green, Carrie Davidson; 24 grandchildren; many beloved great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; siblings, Barbara Dieter, Lena Empson, Morris (Linda) Mead; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends. Celebration of Life 12 (Noon) Saturday, Feb. 29th at Hope Evangelical Free Church, 513 W. 4th Street, Monticello (763-295-8886) with visitation at church one hour before service. Private interment. Memorials will be accepted by the family for St. Croix Hospice.

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Mead as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

