Jerome William Atzl, age 81, passed away at his home in Buffalo, MN on March 23, 2021. He was born on August 30, 1939 in Forest Prairie, MN to Albert and Regina (Donnay) Atzl. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1957, where he received the Medal of Good Conduct. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged in 1959. On September 16, 1961, he was joined in marriage to Janet Aust, and together they raised five children. Jerome was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed mechanical work and cooking for family gatherings. He was an over-the-road trucker, owner-operator for many years. Once he retired, he was a driver for Morries Ford. He is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Michael (Bernadette), Timothy (Beverly), and David (Suzy); daughter, Kristine Hansen; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (Howard) Payne; and many other relatives and friends. Jerome is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Atzl; parents, Albert and Regina; and sisters, Dorothy Othoudt and Jean Westholter. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. and the service will begin at 3 p.m. Military honors will follow the service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be directed to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
