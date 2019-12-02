Jerald Earl Glauvitz, age 62 of Big Lake, died on November 26, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. He was born on January 29, 1957 in Robbinsdale to Lawrence Bergliot (Togstad) Glauvitz. Jerry graduated from the Osseo High School. He was self-employed in construction and was owner of Tomahawk Construction. Prior to having Tomahawk Construction, he worked with his sons with Triple J Construction. Jerry loved socializing with people in the community and spent a lot of time talking to everyone. He will be remembered for being a very proud grandfather. Jerry is survived by two sons, Joshua (Telsy) Glauvitz of Princeton and Jered Glauvitz of Milaca; two daughters, Mia Glauvitz of Sioux Falls, SD and Cassandra (Brandon Almsted) Glauvitz of Princeton; four brothers, Erik (Kim) Glauvitz of Coon Rapids, Mark (Debbie) Glauvitz of Zimmerman, David (Sherry) Glauvitz of Brooklyn Park and John (Gail) Glauvitz of Foreston; and nine grandchildren. Preceding Jerry in death are his parents and his wife, Kari. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Jerald E. Glauvitz
