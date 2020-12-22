Jean Jenson

Private funeral services for Jean Lorraine Jenson, 92, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel in Monticello. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Sherburne County. Arrangements are by the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel in Monticello. Mrs. Jenson passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 19, 2020 at CentraCare Health in Monticello. She was born to Oscar and Cora (Hendricks) Nelson near New Ulm, Brown County on Jan. 22, 1928. She graduated from Nicollet High School in 1946 and attained a degree from Mankato Business College in 1947. She married Wallace Jenson on March 28, 1948 and resided in Foley until moving to Milaca. Together, Wally and Jean owned and operated Jenson Company in Milaca beginning in 1955, selling John Deere, Minnesota Machinery, plumbing, and appliances. In 1959, they built Milaca Laundry, which they operated for 18 years. In 1969, they built a new Milaca Laundry with a carwash and apartments. Wally and Jean enjoyed many years of wintering in Texas and Arizona after they retired in 1976. They moved to Monticello in 1979. Jean is survived by her son, Brad and wife Marlene of Monticello; daughter, Dianne Dennis (Don Clippard) of Waite Park; granddaughter, Melanie (Scott) Maus of Monticello; grandsons, Matthew (Nicole) and Mitchell Dennis of Waite Park, Greg Jenson of Cottage Grove and Michael (Caroline) Jenson of Lino Lakes; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Christenson of Wells and Mildred Torgerson of Mesa, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; her parents; brothers, Harold, Earl and Conrad Nelson; and her great-granddaughter, Emma. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
