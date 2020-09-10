Janice, age 83 of Otsego, passed away on September 1, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, and friend. She lived life to the fullest, on her own terms, with no regrets. Her smile lit up the room and will be remembered always. She was loved by all. Janice is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ron; one brother; one sister. She is survived by her children, Gordon, Claire (Jeff) and Jeffrey (Kellie); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Caroline (David). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com

