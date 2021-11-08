Jane Studanski, age 75, of Big Lake passed away on October 23, 2021.
Preceded by parents Ron and Hazel (Borst) Heath, brother Arnold, nephew Michael Bregenzer, and "granddogger" Ruby.
Survived by son Derek; his father Earl Studanski; sisters Corrine (Gary) Bregenzer and Carol Heath; niece Dawn (Bregenzer) Zimmerman; Betty Jean Thomas and numerous other cousins.
Jane enjoyed gardening fishing, road trips (the more random the better), cooking, crossword puzzles, and spending time with friends and family.
In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of her life will occur at a later date.
