Jane Carol Sieg, 84, of Hanover and formerly of Monticello was called home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
She was born on April 5, 1938 to William and Florence (Dominick) Lohmar in Watertown, MN.
Jane Carol Sieg, 84, of Hanover and formerly of Monticello was called home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
She was born on April 5, 1938 to William and Florence (Dominick) Lohmar in Watertown, MN.
On June 7, 1958, Jane married Donald Sieg. They lived in Monticello, MN. Jane and her late husband Donald farmed for several years.
She enjoyed antiquing, had a love of birds and nature and drives in the country, she could drive (ride) for hours. Jane loved egg coffee and she never knew a stranger.
Jane is survived by her daughters, Alicia (Lisa) Boone and husband Steve of Flippin, AR, Ginelle Peterson of St. Michael, MN and son, Guy Sieg of Park Falls, WI; grandchildren, Daniel Sieg, Jacob Sieg, Kevin Sieg, Jennifer Sieg, Zachary Boone and Angela Boone and many loving relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Lohmar; her husband, Donald Sieg and by brothers, Jim Lohmar and Doug Lohmar.
A Memorial Service for Jane Sieg will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Alive Lutheran Church in Monticello. Pastor Peter Gueldner will officiate. A time of gathering will be held on Monday, September 12th one hour prior to services at the church.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.