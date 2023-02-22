Jamie Michael Woodmansee

Jamie Michael Woodmansee, beloved husband, father, son and friend, 53, of Elk River, Minnesota took his own life February 1, 2023.

Jamie was born December 8, 1969 and raised in Tucson, Arizona. Later in life, he married this high school sweetheart Maryann and shared 13 years together. Jamie grew up loving cars and became an ASE Senior Master Technician for Subaru Automotive. His favorite cars were American muscle cars and anything fast.

