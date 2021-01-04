James Robert Willard

James Willard, age 90 of Monticello, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital. He is survived by Audrey, his loving wife of 72 years; children James (Vicki) of Brownsville, MN, Sherry of Monticello, MN; grandchildren Stephanie (partner Will) of Smyrna, GA, Katie (Brannen) Rogers of Black Eagle, MT, Courtney (fiancé Prahbu Victor) of Lomita, CA; sisters-in-law, Bobbie (Norman Cavalier) Goebel of TX, Belva Willard of Brainerd, MN; brother-in-law, Jim Kubasch of New Germany, MN; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dennis; sisters Arla and Shirley. Jim worked for Hi-Way Liquor in Monticello for 22 ½ years and did lawn maintenance at River Terrace for many years. He was a meat cutter and ran the locker plant in Arlington, MN for 17 years. Later he did farming for 10 years in New Germany. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed trap shooting. Honoring Jim’s wishes, there will be no services. Jim wishes his friends a fond farewell. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
