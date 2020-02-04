Jim, age 73, of Monticello passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after a long illness. Jim was born on September 24, 1946 in Minneapolis to Frank and Clara (Beckman) Smith. He was a graduate of South High School in Minneapolis and was a machinist his entire life, retiring from Anderson Automatics. He was an avid race car enthusiast and once owned his own race car. He enjoyed coaching his son Jay’s hockey teams and attending his games. He was Ira’s right hand man on the farm. Jim loved to fish and camp, giving everyone nicknames, casino runs, card games with friends, a GOOD CB Seven and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed for his kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand. Jim is survived by his wife Rachael; his children, Julie and Jay Smith; step-daughter, Danielle Rasmussen (grandson Taj Jalloh) and stepson, Shawn Rasmussen. He is also survived by his sister, Marietta (Stan) Wilson; their children, Kathy (Jeff) Graham and Ricky Wilson with whom he shared a special bond and many other nieces, nephews and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marion DeYoung, her husband Harlan and nephew Kevin. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Peterson Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E. Broadway in Monticello. Visitation will be from 11:30-12:30 with a service following at 12:30. A luncheon will be served at the VFW in Monticello from 1-3 p.m. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
James "Jim" Robert Smith
