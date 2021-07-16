James “Jim” Joseph Fair of Rochester, MN and formerly of Big Lake, MN passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at his home in Rochester. He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Jarvis); his daughter and son-in-law, Laces and Greg Vaughn and his two grandchildren, Benjamin James and Nora Elizabeth. Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23 followed by Mass at 1:30. Lunch will be served after the Mass. The visitation, Mass and Lunch will be at the River Park Chapel of Macken Funeral Home in Rochester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.