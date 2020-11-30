Jim passed away on November 28, 2020 after 85 full years of life. Born on June 2, 1935 to George and Louise (Barthel) Maus in Monticello, Minnesota. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1953 and served in the United States Army in Hawaii. In 1964, he married his beautiful bride Lois Mueller and they lived 56 wonderful years together in Monticello. He loved his early career as a long-distance trucker traveling throughout the United States. He was a successful small business owner with his brother Ken running the family grocery store Maus Food and later Maus Tire Service, proudly serving and connecting with the community. Jim’s interests included cheering for the Twins, family vacations, fishing, hunting, photography, all things cars, trucks and motorcycles, woodworking, grilling and meticulously caring for his lawn. He will be remembered for his generosity, trustworthiness, solid work ethic and reliability. Jim will be lovingly missed by his wife Lois; daughters: Carrie, Sarah, and Andrea; grandchildren: Jacob, Claire, and Emilieanna; siblings: Donald Maus, Catherine Simondet, David Maus, Joanne (Mike) Woodward, Ken (Mary Lynne) Maus, and Alan (Jan) Maus; and his many friends and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Mary Lou Bentley, sisters-in-law, Shirley Maus, Rose Maus and brother-in-law Dave Simondet. Jim was a lifelong member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church. A service for family members only will be held in the coming week. A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at a later date. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.