Jim, age 89 of Monticello, MN, was born on Sept. 26, 1933 in St. Cloud, MN to Marie (DesMarais) and Ray Wimmer and passed on Sept. 27, 2022 in Monticello, MN.
Jim served in the Korean war as a medic/corpsman in the Navy and Marine Corps from 1952-1954. He married Donna Thul in 1956.
Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years, Donna; children Michael, Diane (Jim), Janine, Cathy (John), Kris (Adam); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held at 11AM on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Church of St. Henry, 1001 E. 7th Street, Monticello. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private interment MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Saint Clare's Monastery, 421 4th St. S., Sauk Rapids, MN 56379. Arr. by Peterson-Grimsmo Funeral Chapel, Monticello, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
