James Anthony Rutkowski

James passed away on Sept. 25, 2021.
Preceded by daughter Karen; siblings Joan, Carol, and David; and Mary's daughters Julie and Katryn.
Survived by wife, Mary; children Sue (Jim), Ken (Seire), Tom, Chuck and their mother, Marge; Mary's children Dan (Katie), Patrick, Molly (Brian), Kevin (Stephanie); 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings Mary, Linda, Dorothy, Dick, Paul, and John.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 1001 E. 7th St., Monticello. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to St. Henry's Catholic Church or to donor's choice.
