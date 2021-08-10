Inez L. Jacobson

Preceded by husband Harvey; son Darvin; and granddaughter Melissa. Survived by children Diane Jacobson, Daniel (Susan) Jacobson, Debbie Bee, and Denise (Randy) Johnson; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Inez loved her flowers and shopping. She had many hobbies and loved to craft. Some of her hobbies included crocheting, doing macrame, making valences, jig-sawing, and making wooden clocks. Inez was a faithful Christian and loved the church. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9300 Jason Ave. NE, Monticello with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Mound. Memorials preferred to Resurrection Lutheran Church.
