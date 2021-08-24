Marybeth Gay (Antill) Daughter of Willard & Marge Farnick Abfalter Family will be hosting on September 9th 2021 5-8pm. Becker City Park 10362 County Rd 23 SE In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations made in honor of Marybeth. See Marybeth's page https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/Events/MosaicofHope?pg=fund&fr_id=9910&pxfid=2591975 or https://www.facebook.com Events Celebration of Life for Marybeth Gay
