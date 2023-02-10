Hughitt E. Sonsteby

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Clearwater American Legion to celebrate the life of Hughitt E. Sonsteby, age 81 of Clearwater. Hugh passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Park View Care Center in Buffalo. Reverend Ken Taktenhorst will officiate and military honors will take place at the Legion. Private burial of the urn will take place at the Hasty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Clearwater American Legion.

Hugh was born on March 18, 1941 in Hasty, Minnesota to the late Harold and June (Johnson) Sonsteby. He proudly served in the US Navy. Hugh married Joyce Koepsell on August 25, 1962 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silver Creek. He was employed with Elk River Concrete, retiring in 2001.

