Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Clearwater American Legion to celebrate the life of Hughitt E. Sonsteby, age 81 of Clearwater. Hugh passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Park View Care Center in Buffalo. Reverend Ken Taktenhorst will officiate and military honors will take place at the Legion. Private burial of the urn will take place at the Hasty Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Clearwater American Legion.
Hugh was born on March 18, 1941 in Hasty, Minnesota to the late Harold and June (Johnson) Sonsteby. He proudly served in the US Navy. Hugh married Joyce Koepsell on August 25, 1962 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silver Creek. He was employed with Elk River Concrete, retiring in 2001.
Hugh was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed going to auctions and the time spent with family and friends.
Hugh is survived by his sons, Randy (Colleen) of South Haven and Jerry Sonsteby of Clearwater; grandchildren, Matt (Karleen Baker), Zac, Brandon (Kayla), Molly, Meghan, Erika; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Daryl (Joanie), Larry (Mary Jo), Jerilyn (Gerald) Lamp, Linda Isaacson, Brian and Rick; and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Joyce on November 6, 2022; and siblings, Marcia, Karen, and Kevin Sonsteby.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.