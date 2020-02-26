Holden Lloyd Hilgart passed away February 8, 2020 at the age of 21. He was born May 9, 1998 to Jayme and Lloyd Hilgart, Jr. Holden is survived by his parents, Jayme and Lloyd Hilgart, Jr; sister, Avery Hilgart; girlfriend, Abby Neises; grandparents Lloyd (Doris) Hilgart Sr., Phyllis Hilgart, Shirley Zachman; aunts and uncles, Jason (Megan) Zachman, Jennifer (Shawn) Granner, Keith Hilgart, Shannon (Dave) Hutton; cousins, Addison, Blake, Cameron, Caroline, Hali, Jacob, Maia, and Samuel; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather William Zachman, and family dog Ginger.
Holden was a resident of St. Michael, but grew up in Monticello. He graduated from Monticello High School in 2016. He was employed at Hirshfield’s in Maple Grove as a Customer Service and Sales Associate. Holden was a funny, kind, generous, and amazing young man, who was so loved by many. He will be deeply missed. Holden loved to make people laugh, spend time with family and friends, and play video games. He had a love for luxury and sports cars, investing in Bitcoin and playing the stock market. Holden was so loved by many, and will be deeply missed.
A private memorial will be held.
