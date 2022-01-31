Helen Hyttsten

Helen Esther Hyttsten, age 95 of Becker, died on January 28, 2022.
Services celebrating her life held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:30 am at Riverside Church in Big Lake, Minnesota with Pastor Skipp Machmer and Glen McKinney as officiants. Interment at Becker Cemetery.
Helen was born November 25, 1926 to John and Della (Gilyard) Henry in rural Foley. She graduated from Foley High School and attended St. Cloud Beauty College. Helen married Lester Hyttsten on January 20, 1951. Helen was a homemaker, helped on the farm, cut hair and later was a rural mail carrier in Becker.
Helen's passion for life, faith, and love for others was seen through her everyday activities. As a devoted farm wife and mother, Helen worked side by side with Lester, the love of her life. Her presence, encouragement, and care made for a secure and loving home for her three children. Helen loved hosting and entertaining friends and relatives. Lots of food, lots of fun, and heartfelt caring defined any birthday, anniversary or other excuse to get together. Helen loved her yard and especially her raspberries. Her famous jam was enjoyed by so many. Another way that Helen blessed others was with the kitchen towels she embroidered. The only thing she enjoyed more than hand stitching each one, was giving them away to those she cared for.
Ultimately Helen's life was defined by her faith and love for her Lord Jesus Christ. She loved the richness of the old hymns and embraced the new worship styles as she thrived on worshipping together with all generations. Helen consistently read and studied the Scripture with great passion. Her joy was not in the religious activity but in living out the gospel in each area and circumstance of life. We miss her greatly.
Helen is survived by her brother Alvin (Connie) Henry of Foley; son David (Dianne) of Monticello; daughters Joyce (Ken) Herbranson of Battle Lake, Della (Calvin) Anderson of Paynesville; grandchildren Dan (Mamie) Hyttsten, Naomi (Darren) Lieser, John (Jaynee) Hyttsten, Anna (Jason) Wilkerson, Carrie (Ian) Cadorna, Molly (CJ) Barr, Mark (Erin) Anderson, Matthew Anderson; great grandchildren Sam, Hannah, Josiah, Tirzah, Ezra, Eliza, Zeke, August, Lance, Hugo, Lainey, Ellie, Milroy, Wilfred, Mabel, Eowyn, and Wilder and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Lester on February 16, 2008, brothers Vernon Henry and Donald Henry, sisters Alma Herbst and Doris Neumann.
Visitation held on Tuesday, February 1 from 5-7:00 pm at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E Broadway St. and one hour before the funeral at the church on Wednesday.
Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
