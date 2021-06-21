Heather L. Dove

Heather Dove, age 56 of Monticello, MN, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. She is survived by her longtime partner, David Nelson; siblings, Katherine, Bill (Michelle), Lisa (Richard) Matheson and parents, Marcia and William Dove. Heather was born and raised in Bloomfield Hills, MI. She was a cheerleader and member of the ski team during her school years. After graduating from Andover High School, Heather attended beauty school and became a hairstylist, a vocation she engaged in throughout her life. As an expert skier, she moved to Vail, CO and worked as a dispatcher for a transportation company. She found great inspiration living close to nature, surrounded by snowcapped mountains. Heather then followed her family to Minnesota where she met Dave Nelson, the love of her life. They enjoyed life together in the Twin Cities and later at their home in Monticello with their many pets, hanging out with friends, golfing and adventures to Duluth. Heather always took the opportunity to get to know people, including her nurses and caretakers later in life as she battled health issues. Her lovely spirit will be missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held for Heather on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Kozlak-Radulovich Maple Grove (13745 Reimer Dr.) at 2 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. www.kozlakradulovich.com 763-416-0016
