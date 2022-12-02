Gathering of friends and relatives held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Harold F. Schroeder, 74 of Becker, who died at his home on Thursday, December 1, 2022 surrounded by his family. Private graveside committal service held at Becker Cemetery in Becker.
Harold Fredrick Schroeder was born on May 23, 1948, in Austin, MN to Fritz and Alberdeen (Van Altvorst) Schroeder. He married Elaine Treaster on August 26, 1978. The couple has lived in the Becker area since 1989. Harold worked as a grain cleaner for Fruen Milling Co. in Minneapolis for many years, as a machinist for Vector Tool in Monticello, and raised bison for 25 years. He was a member of Minnetonka United Methodist Church.
Harold loved the outdoors, raising animals, and building. He was always very handy and helpful to have around. He enjoyed talking with family and friends about the economy, world politics, and ethanol. Harold kept his circle small and stayed close to those he loved the most.
Survivors include his wife Elaine, of Becker; daughters, Emily Schroeder (Jeremy Platz) of Sauk Rapids and Jenifer (Alex Trudeau) Schroeder of St. Cloud; brother and sisters, Clarence (Deb) Johnson of Big Lake, AK, Elaine (Kenneth) Kerr of Placida, FL, and Marian (Douglas) Bodziak of Lake Elmo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for dementia research at www.alz.org/mnnd.
