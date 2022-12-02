Harold F. Schroeder

Gathering of friends and relatives held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Harold F. Schroeder, 74 of Becker, who died at his home on Thursday, December 1, 2022 surrounded by his family. Private graveside committal service held at Becker Cemetery in Becker.

Harold Fredrick Schroeder was born on May 23, 1948, in Austin, MN to Fritz and Alberdeen (Van Altvorst) Schroeder. He married Elaine Treaster on August 26, 1978. The couple has lived in the Becker area since 1989. Harold worked as a grain cleaner for Fruen Milling Co. in Minneapolis for many years, as a machinist for Vector Tool in Monticello, and raised bison for 25 years. He was a member of Minnetonka United Methodist Church.

