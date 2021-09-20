H. Glenn Lahm, 91, of Becker, MN passed away on September 16, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, friend to many, a man of great faith, and a great joke and story teller. Born in Sumner, NE on December 5, 1929, Glenn was one of Harry and Hazel (Knox) Lahm’s eight children. He learned the value of hard work, growing up in a large family during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years. His strong work ethic continued throughout his life until his health declined in recent years. Following graduation from Sumner High School, he worked locally until entering the military in 1951 where he served as an Army clerk in Japan during the Korean War. After his return, he married Helen Anderson on March 25, 1954 in Becker, MN. Together they had three children: Susan, Steven and Ryan. They were married for 47 years until Helen’s death in 2001. In 2007, Glenn married Lois Morris in Becker, MN, where they lived and were active in their church and community. Glenn was a committed church member who willingly served in many roles. One of his loves was to work with young children, especially in Awana Cubbies at church and at the local elementary school as a Foster Grandparent. He leaves a legacy and will be missed. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lois; his daughter, Susan (Mike) DeLong of Milwaukee, WI; his sons, Steven (Ann) Lahm of Minneapolis and Ryan (Stacy) Lahm of Lino Lakes; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Stan (Lucille) Lahm of Ames, IA, and Roger (Karen) Lahm of Spirit Lake, IA; sister, Connie (Robert) Hansen of Chicago, IL; Lois’ daughters, Lynel (Tim) Johnson of Becker and Esther Kaiser of Lino Lakes; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; sisters, Naoma Newquist and her husband Glen, Phyllis Savant and her husband Jack, and Ilia Wright and her husband Dale; brother, Murl Lahm and his wife Deloris; and granddaughter, Sarah Paige Lahm. A Celebration of Glenn’s life will be held at a later date yet to be determined at the Becker Baptist Church, 11951 Hancock St., Becker, MN. Watch for details at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel website (see link below). Memorials in Glenn’s name may be directed to Jesus in Haiti or Compassion International. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel 763-295-2918 www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com
