Gregory Woznick

Rev. Deacon Gregory Woznick transcended on September 6, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Preceded in death by wife Mereece; son-in-law Scott Reinke; parents Steven and Mary Woznick and seven brothers and sisters. Survived by children Cynthia Hamond (Bruce), Bear Woznick (Cindy), Dawn Maloney and Tammy Reinke-Archambault (Robert Archambault); 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother Larry Woznick and many nieces and nephews. Gregory served as a Deacon to St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello, St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Longville and Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Maui, Hawaii. Cards and memorials to Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110.

