Grant James Hendrickson, 53 died peacefully on August 24, 2020. He is survived by his children, Hannah, Sarah, and Elizabeth, his mother, Thelma Hendrickson, and his former spouse, Renee Hendrickson. Grant was a dedicated father caring for his daughters with unparalleled passion. He was born one of eleven siblings in Monticello, Minnesota. Grant was resourceful and creative, a natural entrepreneur, building a successful commercial cleaning business and mentoring youth as an American Indian Education Liaison. Grant leaves a legacy of deeply held love for God and others. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Christ Church in Otsego. It will be held following state guidelines that require masks, while welcoming Grant’s wide circle of deeply loved family and friends.
