Gordy Anderson, 71, died on April 12, 2021 as the result of an accident while on his morning bicycle ride. Gordy was born on June 6, 1949 in Buffalo, MN to Robert Duane and Ida Mae (Fiedler) Anderson. He grew up in Buffalo and graduated with the Buffalo class of 1968. After graduation, Gordy worked in agriculture and poultry production in Sleepy Eye and Winthrop in southern Minnestoa for many years. Gordy held his family close to his heart, and not having children of his own, he found joy spending time with his nieces and nephews. He could paint a picture of his years old memory with his clear and detailed recollection of the precious moments he treasured. He had a memory like no other and a giggle that made you giggle along. Gordy spent the last several years of his life living in Monticello, MN. He enjoyed riding his treasured bicycle, walking, reading adventure books and spending time with neighbors at the local senior center there. Kind and gentle, Gordy was a good brother, a good uncle and a good man. The youngest of four, Gordy is survived by his siblings, Marvin (Jackie) Anderson, Peggy Richardson and Gary Anderson. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews, 16 grand and five great-grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ida Anderson and nephew, Maxwell Anderson. In honor of his love for children and his childhood experience at Camp Courage, memorial donations can be made in his name to True Friends at Camp Courage in Annandale, MN at www.truefriendsorg. His family will hold a private service in his memory.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.