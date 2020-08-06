Glynette Adell Cleveland, age 80, of Big Lake lost her battle with Alzheimer’s and peacefully died with her daughter beside her on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1939 in Hanover, MN the daughter of Arthur and ReDella (Jewett) Stoppelman. On September 19, 1958, Glynette A. Stoppelman and Roger H. Cleveland were joined in Holy Marriage. God blessed their marriage with three children. She was formerly employed at Electrolux for over twenty-five years. Glynette enjoyed yard work, gardening and dancing. She especially enjoyed being with her sisters and her kids. She loved attending Bethany Bible Church. Survived by her children: Ronald H. (Zeni) Cleveland of Mankato, Christine L. Kiphuth of Monticello and Kurtis A. (Lori) Cleveland of Spring Lake Park; six grand children and nine great grandchildren; a brother: Loren (Beatrice) Stoppelman of Maple Lake; a sister: Ardys (Allen) Buskey of Buffalo; a brother-in-law Donald Mooney of Maple Lake; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Roger H. Cleveland, a grandson Timothy Cleveland, a brother Darryl Stoppelman, a sister Cleone Mooney, nephews Steve Mooney and Rory “Slugger” Stoppelman, a niece Judy Stoppelman and by a sister-in-law Pat Stoppelman. Funeral Services for Glynette Cleveland were held on Thursday, August 6th at 1:00 P.M. at The Bethany Bible Church, 511 Eagle Lake Road N., in Big Lake, MN. Pastor Mark Snider will officiate. A visitation was held on Wednesday, August 5th from 4-8 P.M. at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Further visitation was held on Thursday, August 6th one hour prior to services at the church. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
