Gerane M. Strehler

Gerane Marlys Strehler, age 90 of Monticello, MN, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Engle Haus of Albertville. A private family graveside will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello. Pastor Darren Green will preside. Condolences can be left at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 First Street West, Jordan, MN, 55352 and will be forwarded to the family. On April 20, 1929, Gerane was born in Hollywood Township near Mayer, MN, the daughter of Albert F. and Charlotte (Dressel) Schumann. Gerane was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in New Germany, MN on May 12, 1929. She was also instructed in the Lutheran Catechism, attended the Christian Day School for all eight grades, and was confirmed in the Christian faith at St. John Lutheran Church by Pastor W. L. Ernst. On December 30, 1952, Gerane was united in marriage to Arnold W. Strehler at St. John Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with 65 years together and three wonderful children. Their first home was Appleton, WI, where Gerane’s husband served as principal of St. Matthew Lutheran School. They later returned to Minnesota and lived in New Germany, Lester Prairie, and Delano where Arnold served the Lutheran churches. In 1969, the family settled in Monticello. For 15 years, Gerane worked part-time at the Monticello Nursing Home before retiring in 1991. Gerane was a member of various ladies’ organizations in all the churches which they attended. She enjoyed flowers, traveling, fishing, and decorating her home and the church during the holiday seasons. Above all, Gerane was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Gerane is loved and missed by daughter, Lorie (Dave) Lohse; sons, Lyle (Lori) Strehler and Lee Strehler; grandchildren, Ben Lohse, Breann (Scott) Brandt, Zack Strehler, Nick (Jaylene) Strehler; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ella, Mason, and Aspyn; sister-in-law, Arlene Finke; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gerane is greeted in Heaven by her husband, Arnie; parents, Albert and Charlotte Schumann; parents-in-law, William and Rosa Strehler; sister, Marleen (Harvey) Fillbrandt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer (Edna) Strehler, Edna (Art) Lieder, Lorena and her husbands Lorenz Vollrath and Jerome Georges, Hildegard (Ervin) Kohnen, Betty (Harry) Meyer, and Donald Finke. O God, thank you for bringing Gerane to the knowledge of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Comfort us all with the glorious hope of the resurrection and the life eternal. Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home & Cremation.
