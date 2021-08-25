Gerald "Jerry" R. Olson

Preceded by son, Chad Michael Olson. Survived by children, Tana (Paul) Beese, Britt (Steve) Holland, Mari Olson and Emma Olson; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers; and in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 2PM, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at DARE’S FUNERAL HOME, 805 MAIN ST. NW, ELK RIVER, 763-441-1212. Visitation one hour prior to service at the chapel. Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home, Elk River (www.daresfuneralservice.com).
