Jerry, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 18, 2022. Jerry had been recovering from a recent knee surgery.
He grew up in Foley, MN and moved to Monticello as a child. Jerry served as part of the US Army from 1980-1983 with an honorable discharge. He had worked for Abfalter Brothers Concrete for 30 years. He loved to work and was looking forward to retiring in 3 years. He had a love for life, found great joy in spending time with family and friends, enjoyed vacationing in Cabo, Mexico, watching old time shows like Andy Griffith, playing dice and cards and betting on football games. Jerry could make friends with a stranger and was always willing to help or offer a hand. Jerry had an uncanny ability to find happiness in his daily activities. His pleasant personality was contagious to everyone he met.
Jerry met his loving wife Dagmar Abfalter at a workplace and became close friends. Their friendship turned into a 37-year marriage of love with no end. They have a dog named Angel that has blessed them at home. Jerry and Angel shared a special bond.
Jerry is preceded in death by his mother and father Floyd Leo and Rosemary Rae Abfalter; his siblings Marg Harris, Mary Schultz, Peter Abfalter, Walter Abfalter; sister-in-law Betty Abfalter; niece Ashley Abfalter; and nephew Jerome Schultz.
Jerry leaves behind many loved ones which include Gilbert and Cherrie Abfalter, Jeanette and Steve Vasek, Thomas and Jill Peterson, Thomas Abfalter and Kevin and Holly Abfalter, several nieces and nephews and their children who loved Jerry greatly.
Visitation held on Monday February 28, 2022, from 5 pm-7:30 pm. Service held from 7:30 pm- 8 pm following visitation at the Peterson Grimsmo Funeral Chapel located at 250 E. Broadway, Monticello, MN 55362, www.peterson-grimsmochapel.com.
