Gerald “Jerry” L. Kiphuth passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at home in Monticello, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Jerry was born in Buffalo, MN on July 15, 1950. He grew up on the family farm in Monticello, MN. Following his military service, he worked as a car mechanic. Jerry’s passion was to rebuild classic cars from the 1950s and 1960s. He continued to do so up until his death. Jerry is survived by his longtime partner and ex-wife, Melissa Richardson; his father Lewis Kiphuth; sisters Sandy Kiphuth (Larry Clanton) of Mountain View, AR, Debbie Kiphuth of Monticello, MN, Judy Duclos of St. Cloud, MN, Cathy Heard of Apache Junction, AZ; brothers Leroy (Chantelle) Kiphuth of Monticello, MN, William (Elaine) Kiphuth of Becker, MN; step-sisters Leora (Lonny) Martin and Leila (Rick) Larson of Blaine, MN; four step-children; 10 step-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Scott, step-mother Francis Kiphuth, sister Linda Lomker, brothers Gordy Kiphuth and Art Myron, and niece Vicki Fitzgerald. Jerry donated his body to the University of Minnesota’s Medical School for anatomical research. Internment will be held at a later date at Little Falls VA Cemetery.
