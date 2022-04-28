George Arnold Sibet, age 80, passed away on April 23, 2022 in Sebring, FL. He was born on May 4, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN.
George enjoyed car racing, fishing, music jam sessions and having breakfast with anyone or group that would go.
He is survived by his wife, Patty, of 24 years and many friends in the Sebring, FL area. Surviving family in Minnesota include his daughter, Kelli (Tom) Forsythe; three very special grandchildren, Lauren, Blake and Ian; sisters, Shirley Carlson and Jan Kocur (Larry); along with many nieces/nephews and friends.
Celebration of Life held in the Grogan Center at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00am. Memorial Contributions may be made to Samaritan's Touch.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Minnesota at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
